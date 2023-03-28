ACGC falcons
Courtesy image ACGC

The 2022-2023 school year might still have a few months to go, but the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board continued its preparations for the 2023-2024 school year Monday.

A significant personnel decision addressed at the March 27 board meeting was replacing retiring Athletic and Community Education Director Marj Maurer with a new director. But that task was not without controversy as longtime board member Scott Stafford questioned whether a district the size of ACGC really needed a full-time athletic and activities director, especially when trying to reduce its budget by about $200,000 next year.

