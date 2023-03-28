The 2022-2023 school year might still have a few months to go, but the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board continued its preparations for the 2023-2024 school year Monday.
A significant personnel decision addressed at the March 27 board meeting was replacing retiring Athletic and Community Education Director Marj Maurer with a new director. But that task was not without controversy as longtime board member Scott Stafford questioned whether a district the size of ACGC really needed a full-time athletic and activities director, especially when trying to reduce its budget by about $200,000 next year.
Other board members and Superintendent John Regan noted that, although the athletic director portion of the job was the most visible, in reality the position, which has been reconfigured in the past to save the district money, filled three roles that require a certified teacher: athletic/activities director, community education director and preschool director. Of these roles, Regan said the preschool and community posts are more important as increasing preschool enrollment brings more families into the district.
At the same time, he added, it is known that “the more kids are involved in activities, the better they do,” making the athletic director position also significant. It could be argued, he acknowledged, that having one person wear three hats probably wasn’t the best, but saving the district about $50,000 makes rearranging duties a fiscally prudent option. Maurer has responsibilities in all three areas now, but a newly reconfigured job description is expected to be even more fiscally efficient.
Stafford indicated that the applicant selected was well qualified, but that hiring should be held off until the district resolves all staffing changes for the coming year. Currently, one elementary vacancy is not expected to be filled and an additional special education teacher will be hired. But the district might trim at least one other position and is also cutting back on its staffing contracts with the West Central/Southwest Cooperative, Regan noted.
Most of the rest of the board agreed with Regan and Board Chairwoman Megan Morrison and Treasurer Sara Blom on the benefits of getting a suitable activities director lined up before Maurer retires. Matthew Zupke was hired on a 5-2 vote, with first-term board member Christine Buer supporting Stafford’s opposition.
Stafford also raised questions about the finance committee’s plans to reduce the number of fourth grade sections from four to three next fall, saying that some classrooms at the elementary school do not appear large enough for as many as 24 students. Regan expressed confidence that a few extra students could be accommodated. It had been noted at the February board meeting that total district enrollment was down about 20 students compared to last year, prompting efforts to trim staffing.
Other personnel business
The board accepted the resignation of Spanish teacher Katie Hentges, and expressed appreciation for her 16 years of service.
A new ag teacher, Ruby Radunz, was hired, along with three paraprofessionals, Samantha Anderson, Faith Froemming and, for summer daycare work, Jordan Olson. Another paraeducator, Ashley Needham, resigned.
To fill several custodial vacancies, six part-time housekeepers were contracted for half-day shifts: Jeremy Wainright, Linda Compton, James Gustafson, Dean Maxon, Ryan Schwartz and Austin Rusch.
Calendar adopted for 2023-24
The board also adopted a calendar for the 2023-24 school year, with the district continuing its four-student-days-a-week schedule. Classes begin for students on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and end May 23. Graduation will be Friday, May 24. Winter vacation would be Dec. 22 through Jan. 2.
There are three “snow days” built into next year’s calendar, but the board conceded that there would likely also be up to five “e-learnin: days,” potentially replacing a couple of the snow days. The calendar will include a note that “e-learning days will be established according to the board-approved e-learning plan.” This plan is anticipated to be ready by June. Blom opposed adopting the calendar at this time, saying she wanted the e-days more firmly designated, but the motion passed 6-1.
Summer college classes
Regan told the board that two summer school “college level” classes would be offered free to high school students this summer. It is part of a cooperative venture between several rural school districts.
Among other business:
- The board sold several pieces of surplus shop and maintenance equipment to the highest bidders.
- The board signed contracts for mental health, special education, technical, administrative support and training services from the WC/SW Cooperative. Individual contract prices are higher this year, Regan said, but the district will discontinue two current contracts as another cost-saving measure.
- The board conducted its first evaluation of Regan last month, met in closed session, and continues to work on goals and transition with him.
- An auditing services proposal with Conway, Deuth and Schmiesing was approved.
- Action on the district’s three-year Strategic Action Plan was delayed pending more details from ACGC's 2022 state assessment scores. On a three-year average, district scores exceed the state average, but board members asked Regan to clarify if the district has made actual internal progress in successive years.
- School officials discussed initiatives currently being discussed at the state Legislature, including free school lunches, potential increases in state aid to education, and the problems that occur when legislatures pass new initiatives that may contain ongoing “tails” for which local districts may be made responsible. Stafford and Board Clerk Jeanna Lilleberg and Regan have been involved in contacting legislators.