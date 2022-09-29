ACGC Logo

The Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board approved a proposed 3.15%  increase in its property tax levy during its meeting last week.

If implemented by the end of December, this would allow the district to levy about $102,243 more than it did this past year, brings it's total levy to $3,348,282.56. This is the maximum amount allowed by the state of Minnesota for the ACGC District.

