The Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board approved a proposed 3.15% increase in its property tax levy during its meeting last week.
If implemented by the end of December, this would allow the district to levy about $102,243 more than it did this past year, brings it's total levy to $3,348,282.56. This is the maximum amount allowed by the state of Minnesota for the ACGC District.
The largest increase would be in the general fund levy, which is about $130,688 higher than last year. This is offset by slight reductions in the debt service and community education levies.
Business Manager Blake Stoltman noted that, since the district’s tax capacity (the total value of its taxable real estate), has increased substantially, the levy increase would be spread more broadly, reducing the tax rate slightly from 22.2% to 21.5%. So any property owners whose valuation remains about the same as last year could even see a slight decrease in next year’s school taxes.
Support staff wages raised
In another major financial decision, the board ratified a two-year labor contract with the district’s educational support staff. Base wages for all support staff will increase. For example, food service assistants will start at $15.38/hour this fall and rise to $15.88/hour for the 2023-2024 school year. Custodians, paraprofessionals, cooks and clerical staff will start at $17.52 this fall and be paid $18.02/hour next year. Experienced staff at Step 2 will receive approximately a dollar more per hour than Step 1 workers.
In addition to this base pay, staff employed for the entire school year will receive a $200 retention bonus. Adjustments were also made to some benefits and working conditions for support staff.
- The board revised its Safe Return to School policy by removing all requirements for wearing face masks and returning to its pre-COVID policies for home screening for symptoms of illness and that students and staff be fever free (without medications) for 24 hours before returning to school after an illness. Support will continue to be offered to students who need to be absent for Covid-related reasons, and to make accommodations for students with special health needs.
Principals reported that attendance is up compared to the years when COVID infections kept many students and staff at home. Elementary Principal Kodi Goracke reported attendance rates of about 97% during the first three weeks of school. Last year attendance rates hovered in the low 90s.
- In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignation of paraeducator Kerri Hendrickson. A substitute teacher contract was signed with Tami Taglow. Maternity leave was granted to Jamie Mootz, and several coaching positions were filled.
• The board discussed how it would evaluate and set goals for new Superintendent John Regan. A special meeting to address this topic will be set up with Minnesota School Board Association executive search consultants in early November.
Regan asked the board for patience as he begins the process of working toward and achieving the district’s strategic goals. He noted that limited progress has been made this past year due to the district having only part-time superintendent support.
- Another topic of discussion was school resource officers. Several area districts have contracts for SROs with local police or sheriff’s departments, but other districts utilize less formal arrangements with police for building security. Most law enforcement agencies require payment from school boards for regular daily time commitments from law enforcement officers.
The board discussed how SRO might be funded at ACGC, and whether most threats to student and staff safety are internal or external. Board Clerk Jeanna Lilleberg noted that 85 percent of threats at high schools are internal, while threats at elementary schools tend to be more from external sources.
Regan was directed to check with other area districts to determine how they utilize and fund SRO programs.