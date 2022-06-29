School nurse gives annual report
School nurse Valerie Carlson submitted an annual report to the board. It delineated the number of visits, medications disbursed, screenings and immunization records done, and positive COVID and flu cases reported.
During the 2021-22 school year, there were significantly more cases of COVID reported than in 2020-21 (99 cases at the high school, 47 at the elementary school and 34 among school staff, compared to about 50, 25 and 20, respectively, in 2020-21.) This was due in part to fewer preventive protocols (face masks were not required in 21-22 and isolation and distancing protocols were less stringent) and in part to the greater virulence of COVID variants, school officials explained.
Carlson noted that the district no longer needs a Safe Return to School policy as students have already returned. COVID will be handled next year similarly to how the nurse’s office does flu; 12 cases of influenza were reported last year.
Overall daily attendance averaged slightly below (about 92%) the district’s usual proportion of 95-97%, principals reported, but after-school and summer sessions have been in place to help affected students make up for lost class time.
Upcoming elections
School board elections will be conducted in November; four seats with four-year terms are open. These are the seats currently held by Scott Stafford, Megan Morrison, Randy Kaisner and Paul Rasmussen. Filing for these positions opens Aug. 2 and continues through Aug. 16 at the district office in Grove City.
School lunch prices raised
The cost of school lunches was raised 10 cents from $2.55 to $2.65 at the elementary school and from $2.80 to $2.90 at the high school. This past two years, school lunches were free for students, due to extra COVID funding for food service, but partial payment by many families will again be required for 2022-23.
Personnel changes
In personnel matters, the board accepted resignations from custodian Shawn Clark, kitchen helper Lana Schwab, media center clerk Katey Rosenquist and nurse aid Rhonda McCoy.
Luke Braaten was hired as dean of students, Ashley Nelson and Janelle Burgmeier as food service and administrative assistants, Tracy Swanson as payroll/human resources officer, Heather Gaarder as summer school teacher, Rachel Junkermeier as kindergarten teacher, Victoria Bagley as preschool teacher and Jessica Graham as account clerk/MARRS coordinator. Angela Walsh was hired as jr. high track coach and Brendon Canavan as school play technician.
The board bid farewell to Interim Supterintendent Carlson, who has filled in part-time since last November. New Superintendent John Regan sat in on the June 26 meeting; he assumes the superintendent post July 1.