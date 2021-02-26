Cosmos building transfer
The ACGC School District is in the process of negotiating a transfer of its Cosmos building and grounds to the Southwest/West Central Service Cooperative, which has been operating a special needs program out of that building for more than a decade. The transfer of publicly owned property to a cooperative is complex and does not fit usual procedures related to sales of public property, primarily because SW/WC has already invested millions of dollars in demolition, repairs and upgrades of the Cosmos building and grounds.
Legal counsel had advised that the unique arrangement would require special legislative approval, school officials indicated at past ACGC Board meetings. Superintendent Nels Onstad told the said during the Feb. 22 board meeting that, with the assistance of local legislators, bills are moving forward in both the House and Senate to allow the property to be transferred.
Although the district will lose its annual lease income from the property once it is transferred, it will also lose liability for repairs, utilities and maintenance, which ACGC School Board Clerk Jeanna Lilleberg termed a “win-win” situation. It is anticipated that portions of the property, such as the gymnasium, will continue to be available to the city of Cosmos and local organizations for occasional community events.
ACGC is itself, along with many other school districts and local government units, a member of the 18-county SW/WC Cooperative. The Cosmos Learning Center is one of several regional centers that educate students with unique alternative education needs. The cooperative also assists districts with bulk purchase of services and supplies, teacher training, software development, payroll, insurance and other professional consultation.
SW/WC Co-op Business Manager Randy Erdman met remotely with the board Feb. 22 to explain how the cooperative bills members for its services. Due to ACGC expanding its enrollment in recent years, plus a rise in cost of some services (professional consultation and service to deaf and hard-of-hearing pupils being two examples,) membership and fees to ACGC will increase more than usual this year, he said. However, expenses related to special education service and transportation for open-enrolled students are billed back to their resident districts, allowing for some recoupment of costs, Erdman said.
Long-range planning
Earlier this winter, the board decided to become involved with a contractor, Gail Gillman from the Minnesota School Boards Association, in developing strategic goals and objectives. Gillman met remotely with the board to describe a proposed timeline for the long-range planning process. It involves conducting community, student, staff and board listening sessions, focus groups and analysis. Gillman said the process usually takes three to four months. There will be opportunities for input from staff, students and the community. “The plan is all about the students, but it is for the administrators and board to use as a roadmap for the next few years.,” Gillman said.
The board will discuss this initiative in greater depth during a special board work session at 6 p.m. March 8.
Other business
In personnel matters, the board approved lane changes for two teachers, and long-term substitute contracts for Emma Asche, Thomas Rosengren, Jolissa Lara and Ian Schmidt. The retirement of custodian Gregg Kragenbring was approved, along with expression of appreciation for his years of service.
Activities Director Marj Maurer described some adaptations for winter season playoffs and the beginning of the spring sports season.
Principal Wall noted that a prom, baccalaureate and graduation are being planned, although those events may look different, due to COVID protocols.
— By Amy Wilde, for the Independent Review