In some ways, the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board looks much like it did a year ago, in 2019. Board officers remain the same, with Michael Hendrickson re-elected chairman, Megan Morrison vice chairwoman, Jeanna Lilleberg clerk and Diane Rivard treasurer.
Board committee assignments are also similar. And one of the first items of business of the new year was directing school administrators to look into ways to trim costs and “right size” district staff to reflect projected enrollment and budgetary realities for the next school year.
The eventual “right sizing” will likely look different than it did one year ago, however, when the board trimmed educational and support staff by several positions and added more preschool staff. January 2020 enrollment remains about 40 students more than January 2019, meaning that the district may need to add staff and/or programming or redirect its focus based upon special education needs and the direction students are taking in signing up for classes.
One area of interest is vocational education. On Jan. 27, the ACGC board heard a report from shop instructor Ben Sovacool about trends in the shop department. Currently beginning and advanced classes are offered in welding, woodworking, and computer-aided technology. Sovacool is bringing back a revised carpentry class due to anticipated interest in the construction trades and will add a “supermileage” class in which students build electric and/or alternative fuel vehicles. Sovacool hopes for growing future interest in these classes among both male and female students.
While discussing trends for next fall, Supt. Nels Onstad made note of changing special education and media center needs and a desire to add more instruction in art, math and science at the elementary level. He also hopes to train staff in technology integration. Onstad plans to meet with staff and bring detailed recommendations to the board later this winter, so that any staff adjustments may be made in a timely manner.
School officials also discussed how programs like summer school, child care, and administrative support would be conducted during this coming summer, when most of the elementary school building and some areas of the junior-senior high school building will not be accessible due to construction activity. Some off-site locations may need to be leased, especially in Atwater.
In other action:
- The board changed it policy for accepting donations for curricular and extra-curricular activities. From now on, donations will be accepted through resolutions, not simple motions. Policies on home schooling and the district’s code of ethics were also reviewed and revised slightly.
- In personnel matters, the district signed a food service contract with Alyssa Bergstrom.
- The district’s first snow make-up day was slated for Feb. 5. The next regular school board meeting will be 6 p.m. Feb. 24 in the ACGC High School Media Center.