After hiring a new superintendent in February, the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board focused its March meeting on preparing for the 2022-2023 school year. Future superintendent John Regan, who is currently business manager for the Staples-Motley School District, was present to observe the board’s plans for the coming year under the leadership of Interim Superintendent Paul Carlson.
It appears that ACGC will once again have a four-day school week with longer-than-average days when school is in session. The board unanimously approved applying to the state department of education for the district’s “flexible learning year” to be continued for the next three years.
Although initially piloted to save transportation time and costs, in the rural ACGC district, which encompasses 350 square miles, the four-student-days-per-week schedule has been successful academically, with improved test scores, graduation rates, open enrollment and attendance among students during the decade that this schedule has been in effect — with the exception being the past year, when attendance dipped 4 to 5 percentage points, likely due to the COVID pandemic.
Surveys have revealed that the four-day-week schedule is favored by 94 percent of district families and staff. Classes are slated to begin the day after Labor Day, Sept. 6, with the final student day and graduation set for May 26, 2023. The board is also planning to have teachers pivot to replace several “snow days” with “e-learning days” next year.
The proposed 2022-2023 school schedule includes changes in bus arrival and departure times at both buildings. The middle school/high school adds a short “home room” period where students check in for the day and experience a new character building curriculum. Overall, ACGC students still have more hours of instruction than is required by state law.
Character curriculum
School counselor Quincy McNeil told the board that the new “Character Strong” curriculum would be used during one homeroom session per week; it won’t replace current academic classes. To make preparation easier, this curriculum includes prepared slides and videos. It. The homeroom is designed to benefit relationships among teachers and students, he said. High School/Middle School Principal Robin Wall told the board that there have been student behavior issues in her building this year, possibly related to periods of separation from in-person school during the pandemic.
Course guide approved
At the March 28 meeting, the board also approved the 2022-23 course guide booklet for high school students, which includes a number of college-level courses, and several new vocational offerings, including Engineering Essentials. Last month, McNeil and shop teacher Ben Sovucool told the board how a new engineering curriculum “Project Lead the Way” could benefit students at ACGC. The board approved accepting a $16,000 grant to offset the cost of this new course.
SWWC changes
Randy Erdman of the Southwest/West Central Service Cooperative met with the board to discuss modifications in its annual contract to provide some special education, consultation and technology services to ACGC. A revised contract for 2022-23 was approved.
Personnel changes
- The resignations of special education teacher Grace Jorgenson, choir teacher Joshua Sorenson and math teacher Tanner Lilienthal were accepted, effective the end of this school year. Lilienthal also resigned as knowledge bowl coach.
- Kendra Miller and Laura Nagel were hired as paraprofessionals and Ryan Peterson and Lauren Block were hired as para substitutes. They replace paraprofessionals who resigned earlier this winter. District Administrative Assistant Alysia Listerud and Account Clerk/MARSS coordinator Jessica Graham had their contracts modified and reinstated.
- The board also approved a list of spring sports coaches and accepted the resignations of dance team coaches Kristi Lilleberg and Nicole Ammerman.
- The board also approved the retirement of longtime elementary secretary Nancy Thorp.
Nursing rooms improvements
Nursing mothers’ rooms. School nurse Angela Walsh told the board about recent improvements to nursing mothers’ areas in both buildings. The improvements were facilitated by grants from the Kandiyohi and Meeker County public health offices via the state SHIP program.
Walsh said the rooms are located near the schools’ gyms, to be accessible to both staff and community members attending events at the school.
Board approves audit contract
Audit contract approved. Because of changes in the business manager and superintendent’s offices, the board decided to extend its contract with its current auditor, Bergan KDV, to maintain continuity. The firm will charge $19,450 to audit the district’s basic financial statements, plus $2,800 each for each major federal program, if applicable.
Lietzau leaving Cosmos building
Lietzau Taxidermy vacating quarters in Cosmos. Board member Scott Stafford told the board that Lietzau Taxidermy has constructed a new building in Cosmos and will no longer be leasing quarters at the Cosmos Learning Center from the district. It may take several months for the move to be completed.
Kaisner appointed to board vacancy
Former School Board Member Randy Kaisner accepted his appointment to fill the board vacancy left by the resignation of Michael Hendrickson last month. He will serve until after November’s general election.