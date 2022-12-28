Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board will have its annual reorganizational meeting at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at ACGC Junior-Senior High School in Grove City.
Most Popular
Articles
- MPCA fines Litchfield for wastewater violations
- Calling it a career: Despite rough start, Larry Dahl stayed 56 years with city
- Christmas lights and fishing stories
- Little angel, big message
- WORDS FOR LIVING: We have to be willing to lay down our pride and follow God’s will
- Four arrested during search
- Simple blessings of pioneer Christmases in Litchfield
- ACGC levy rises 3.19% on board action
- GIRLS BASKETBALL: Michels overcomes nerves in return to court
- Watkins native joins Minnesota Beef Council