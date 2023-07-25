Additional revenue from the Minnesota Legislature will most likely result in greater pressure — and resources — to raise local teacher salaries and benefits during the next round of contract negotiations.
In anticipation, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board members and their interim superintendent, Kip Lynk, met in closed session Monday to develop the board’s initial offer to its licensed teaching staff and to strategize priorities for the next few years’ contracts.
The board also handled routine mid-summer action needed to prepare for the 2023-2024 school year. The greatest amount of time was spent discussing changes in the district’s faculty, coaching and student/parent handbooks and on revising several school policies. The board has spent the past year trying to make its policies more specific to ACGC and less “boilerplate” in nature, while still addressing the need to keep local policy in line with recent changes made by the Legislature.
The board also reviewed and updated its 10-year long term facility maintenance application to the state Department of Education, with comments from Business Manager Blake Stoltman, who said he had relied on input from District Building and Grounds Manager Tom Fordyce for most of his recommendations. It helps that there will be $590,000 to $600,000 more revenue from the state toward capitol improvements, he noted. This will help address inflation in the cost of building materials and labor.
Stoltman said that the biggest ticket items to prepare for tend to be roof replacements and mechanical upgrades. Mostly, he said, boards annually move projects up one year on the list, and then guess what needs are likely to be during the 10th year. He told the board that things change from year to year, so the board is allowed to reprioritize.
“Technically you don’t need to do everything on the list,” he advised.
A few personnel changes were also made. Paige Sparks was hired as a paraprofessional, and the board accepted resignations from food service clerk Janelle Burgmeier and paraprofessional Hailey Schumacher. A family medical leave request was granted to Josh Halvorson. Two volleyball coach contracts were approved with head coach Shawna Roemeling and assistant Jillian Korpi. Spring coach contract approvals were deferred pending further review of recent evaluations and contract content.
Principals Robin Wall and Kodi Goracke noted that ACGC will host an area paraprofessional training session next month. More than 140 paras from six or seven school districts are expected to attend.
The principals also noted that the annual “Back to School” staff breakfast would be Monday, Aug. 28, and that community open houses were scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the elementary school and Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the high school.
Lynk said he plans to attend a statewide new superintendents’ training session this week. He reported that he had been meeting with each board member individually and that he would be checking with the district’s legal council on questions from a couple of members related to how often background checks should be conducted on school staff and coaches.
Board Chairwoman Megan Morrison reported that the board intends to conduct a workshop next month about the process and timeline of securing a permanent replacement for the district’s superintendent. Lynk’s position is “interim” with just a one-year contract.