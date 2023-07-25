ACGC falcons
Courtesy image ACGC

Additional revenue from the Minnesota Legislature will most likely result in greater pressure — and resources — to raise local teacher salaries and benefits during the next round of contract negotiations.

In anticipation, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board members and their interim superintendent, Kip Lynk, met in closed session Monday to develop the board’s initial offer to its licensed teaching staff and to strategize priorities for the next few years’ contracts.

Tags