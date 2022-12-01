ACGC falcons
Courtesy image ACGC

A nine-way race for four spots on the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board has brought two new faces to the board. Christine Buer and Traci Smith, with 1,264 and 993 votes, respectively, are the newcomers joining two re-elected incumbents, Megan Morrison and Scott Stafford, on the board. Morrison, currently the board chair, garnered the most votes with 1,306, while Stafford came in third with 1,160.

The other five candidates failed to receive enough votes to win seats on the board. Their totals were: Jeff Niedenthal 847; incumbent Randall Kaisner 727; Sarah Oyen 557; Joe Groshens 528 and Briedget Hartmann 377.

