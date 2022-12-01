A nine-way race for four spots on the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board has brought two new faces to the board. Christine Buer and Traci Smith, with 1,264 and 993 votes, respectively, are the newcomers joining two re-elected incumbents, Megan Morrison and Scott Stafford, on the board. Morrison, currently the board chair, garnered the most votes with 1,306, while Stafford came in third with 1,160.
The other five candidates failed to receive enough votes to win seats on the board. Their totals were: Jeff Niedenthal 847; incumbent Randall Kaisner 727; Sarah Oyen 557; Joe Groshens 528 and Briedget Hartmann 377.
Two-term incumbent Paul Rasmussen chose not to file for re-election. His final meeting with the board took place Nov. 28 with Morrison and others expressing appreciation for his eight years of contributions to the board.
The two new and two re-elected board members join Sara Blom, Jeanna Lilleberg and Katie Cunningham, who are halfway through their four-year terms.
The Nov. 28 board meeting included discussion about how the new board directors should be welcomed and oriented. Superintendent John Regan showed the board a draft document that the board concurred could be used as base orientation material before board members take their oaths of office. The board’s reorganizational meeting was tentatively set for 4:30 p.m. Jan. 9. Stafford and Lilleberg were designated as mentors for the new board members.
Community Education/Activities director to retire
Marj Maurer has announced her intent to retire as ACGC’s Community Education and Activities director, effective the end of May 2023. She has been employed by the district since 1986, and has served as community education director for 25 years, combining the job with activities director for the last 14. Morrison commended Maurer for her many years of service to the district.
The board discussed the district’s recent high turnover among custodial staff. Building and Grounds Supervisor Tom Fordyce said ACGC’s wages are lower than other surrounding districts, and that one custodian found a job closer to their residence. Suggestions to obtain and retain custodial service were discussed with Supt. John Regan.
In other personnel matters, the board hired Amanda Anderson as a long-term substitute and contracted for several of next fall’s coaches and school musical and play directors.
A certified staff seniority list was approved as amended, as was a seniority list for non-certified staff.
School policies being reviewed
The board is in the process of revising its policies to make them individualized to ACGC rather than adopting “boilerplate” Minnesota School Board Association policies. Several policies related to drug, alcohol and chemical use and abuse and about Internet use were amended. A proposed policy on mandated reporting was deferred for further study. Additional policies will be addressed next month.
- Snow removal contracts for the district’s three campuses were approved for the season, with equipment prices rising about $5/hour over last year’s contracts. Whitcomb Construction will clear the Atwater and Cosmos lots, and Lietzau Farm Drainage will clear the high school/middle school campus in Grove City.
- The board decided to have a special workshop on Dec. 5 to help develop goals and an evaluation process for its new superintendent.
- The building principals reported that e-learning packets, which will be used to educate students during “snow days” or other future remote learning days, were reviewed with parents during recent parent-teacher conferences.