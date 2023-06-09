The ACGC School Board has selected Kip Lynk as the district's interim superintendent.
“We believe Mr. Lynk has the qualifications and skills needed to lead ACGC Public Schools," said board Chairwoman Megan Morrison. "We feel he will come into the position with an open mind, ready to listen, and committed to moving the district forward. We look forward to working with him.”
Lynk currently serves as the principal leadership support at Southwest Prairie Regional Center of Excellence at Southwest West Central Service Cooperative in Marshall.
Contract negotiations with Lynk will move forward, according to Morrison, and a tentative contract will come before the School Board for ira approval at a special school board meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Atwater Elementary Media Center.
Lynk's pending start date is July 1.