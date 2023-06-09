ACGC falcons
Courtesy image ACGC

The ACGC School Board has selected Kip Lynk as the district's interim superintendent.

“We believe Mr. Lynk has the qualifications and skills needed to lead ACGC Public Schools," said board Chairwoman Megan Morrison. "We feel he will come into the position with an open mind, ready to listen, and committed to moving the district forward. We look forward to working with him.”

