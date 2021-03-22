ACGC school district residents have an opportunity to share ideas with administration and school board members through a survey the district has launched.
The Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School District is in the initial stage of developing a strategic plan. The school board is working with the Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) to provide guidance and assist with the planning.
The school board wants school district residents and staff to help in identifying the school district’s strengths and areas for improvement. School district residents and staff can give the school board feedback by completing a survey or attending a community forum scheduled for Tuesday, March 30. The information gathered from the survey and community forum will be analyzed by the MSBA and used to help identify school district strategic priorities.
An online version of the “ACGC Strategic Planning Survey” is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ACGCExternal before 9 p.m. April 2. Surveys are also available by:
■ Stopping at the ACGC office at 27250 State Highway 4, Grove City, or any school building to pick up a copy and fill it out. Completed surveys should be returned by 2 p.m. March 29 to the district office at the above address;
■ Calling Alysia Listerud at 320-244-4639 to request a copy to be sent to your home, or request a copy of the survey via email by contacting listeruda@acgcfalcons.org;
■ Attending the community forum scheduled for 6 p.m. March 30 in the ACGC Junior-Senior High theater.
For additional information or questions about the survey or strategic planning process, contact MSBA’s Gail Gillman at 507-934-2450.