ACGC February Students of the Month

ACGC adminsitration announced its Students of the Month for February. The group includes: front, from left, Kali Reich, Carter Bengston, Sophia Iverson, Ruby Klinger; middle, Jaxon Drange-Leyendecker, Mackenzie Powers, Miranda Trumbo, Macy Saue; back, Micah Werner, Tucker Johnson, Ethan Melberg, Riley Smith, Wendy Romero, Gabe Tellez; not pictured, Vivica Gomez and Savannah Stafford.

