ACGC falcons
Courtesy image ACGC

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Superintendent John Regan has resigned from his position, effective June 30.

Regan, who had a three-year contract with the district, started his position at ACGC eleven months ago. At a special school board meeting on May 8, the ACGC Board accepted his resignation and released him early from his contract, at his request.

Tags