Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Superintendent John Regan has resigned from his position, effective June 30.
Regan, who had a three-year contract with the district, started his position at ACGC eleven months ago. At a special school board meeting on May 8, the ACGC Board accepted his resignation and released him early from his contract, at his request.
Prior to his service at ACGC, Regan had been a business manager and a middle school principal for the Staples-Motley School District. Before that, he was a math teacher. In his letter of resignation, he thanked the ACGC Board for the opportunity to have the superintendent position here.
ACGC Board Chair Megan Morrison reported that the district will move forward by seeking out a full-time interim Superintendent for the 2023-2034 school year. The Minnesota School Board Association and other consultants will be assisting the board in exploring interim candidates