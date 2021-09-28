Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Superintendent Nels Onstad has resigned, effective Oct. 29.
The surprise announcement was made Monday at the school board’s regular meeting. Onstad told the board that, although this was not “the ideal time” for a superintendent to leave, he has been given a “personal and professional opportunity that I can’t let go.” He indicated that his leaving date could be amended subject to district needs during the transition.
“I will continue to push ACGC in implementing its strategic plan,” he said.
Although no specifics about this career opportunity were made public Monday evening, Onstad said more details would be forthcoming,
ACGC Board Chair Megan Morrison and other board members accepted the resignation with “broken hearts,” and thanked Onstad for his “hard work” and progress made during his tenure at ACGC. Items noted included significant upgrading of district facilities, a recently updated strategic plan and progress in stabilizing the district’s fiscal management. “You also saw us through the ups and downs of educating during the pandemic,” Morrison concluded. “You are certainly going to be missed.”
“I cannot express enough what a rewarding experience it has been to serve this district,” Onstad, who has headed the district since 2017, said. “The board, the administration, the staff and student body are amazing.”
The board set a special board meeting for Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. to begin the process of filling the superintendent vacancy. It was noted that a temporary interim appointment is likely.