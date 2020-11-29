ACGC switches to distance learning
A sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 virus cases in the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City area prompted the ACGC School District to move to a distance learning model for most of its students. Following three days’ preparation, the district today started distance learning, in which most students will learn virtually four days a week at home, via Chromebook computers.
An exception to this will be some special education students, as well as children of Tier 1 “essential workers” who will be educated and cared for via special day care programs. Activities Director Marj Maurer told the ACGC School Board on Nov. 23 that, to date, 51 children had requested enrollment in the child care for essential workers. Mauer also noted that student activities such as athletics are being “paused” to at least Dec. 15. This follows a modified fall sports season that saw average participation numbers, with the exception of high school football, where participation was down slightly.
At the Nov. 23 ACGC school board meeting, Principals Robin Wall, Kodi Goracke and Supt. Nels Onstad outlined changes slated to begin today. Students will be expected to check in to “virtual” live classes on their computers. Teachers will be available for private consultations and messaging early in the day and for about an hour after classes end at 3:15 p.m.
The program will not look exactly like “distance learning” did last spring.
"We had a number of students from last year who did not do well in distance learning or engaging with their teachers… .some special education and ESL (English as a Second Language) students will continue to be in the building part-time," Onstad told the board. “We may have to do some rebooting, monitoring and readjusting as time goes on.”
Onstad acknowledged that “we anticipate issues the first few days or weeks.”
Materials will be both “paper and pencil”-based and computer-based, depending on the skill level of the students.
The week before buildings closed to in-person classes, teachers spent time familiarizing their students with the technology. Onstad added that the district has acquired 100 “hot spots” to lend to families who lack adequate broadband at their homes.
Most teachers will lead their classes from the school facilities, but there are some individuals who are in a “high risk” medical category or have family members who have conditions, and some adaptations are being made.
Health department data shows a tenfold increase in cases among residents of ACGC ZIP codes, Onstad reported. ACGC students and staff are themselves becoming ill. On Nov. 23, a large number of students (180) were quarantined and eight students had tested positive. (One entire sixth grade pod was quarantined.) Among district staff, 10 were quarantined, with six testing positive.
School food service is also being changed. Families will have a choice of picking up weekly meals at a daytime location in each of the three cities in the district or picking up meals at the junior/senior high during an evening time slot.
The COVID-19 pandemic has also affected completion of the construction work at the Atwater and Grove City sites. There have been crew absences due to illness, plus windy weather conditions and other delays, but Onstad expects the remaining work to be completed shortly. There has also been some turnover among district custodial staff due to a retirement, illness and other factors.
School officials reviewed the Tuesday-Friday student distance learning schedule with the board before taking care of routine business. They also discussed potential for re-opening the buildings and starting the winter sports schedule later this winter. To date, the district has received no direction from the state on what measures would need to be met before that could occur. There is also uncertainty about how long an individual person’s immunity can last after they recover from a COVID illness.
Support staff contract ratified
Board Vice Chair Megan Morrison reviewed details of a new two-year contract with district support staff that has been approved by their union and the district’s negotiating team. There have been adjustments in some benefits, longevity pay and sick leave payouts. Otherwise, salaries will increase by 55 cents an hour the first year and by 75 cents the second year.
The full board unanimously approved the agreement.
In other personnel matters:
- The board approved hiring two paraprofessionals, Amanda Anderson and Jennilee Pearson, and a custodian, Kristin Esposito. The resignation of custodian Kami King was accepted. Paternity leave was granted to Mike Amsden.
- The new district Dean of Students, Mark Stier, introduced himself to the board. Prior to this assignment, Stier had been working for the district as a teacher in Atwater.
- The pay of non-certified substitutes was raised to $14/hour for kitchen help, and $15/hour for other non-certified staff.
- At the end of the meeting, the board met in closed session to conduct an evaluation of Supt. Onstad.
Cosmos building sold
After a decade of leasing portions of the district’s Cosmos facility to the Southwest/West Central Service Cooperative, the board and SW/WC have finalized a purchase agreement that will transfer ownership of the recently remodeled structure and its surrounding acreage to the cooperative. (The cooperative and a grant from the state of Minnesota fully funded recent renovations there.)
Terms call for the co-op to assume ownership before Jan. 1, 2021, upon payment of $1. The agreement still needs to be approved by the Minnesota Department of Management and Budget.
Contracts for snow removal will also be transferred to SW/WC.
“This has been a long time coming, and it’s in the best interest for all parties involved,” commented Board Clerk Jeanna Lilleberg.
Future meetings
There will be two new school board directors on the ACGC Board in 2021, Sarah Blom and Katherine Cunningham. Diane Rivard and Randy Kaisner will be retiring. A brief re-organizational meeting is scheduled for Fri., Jan. 8, 2021, at 7 a.m. in the district office board room.
The board’s annual reports to the three district city councils are being deferred until after the first of the year, due to issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual Truth in Taxation hearing will be conducted at 6 p.m. Dec. 21. The next regular school board meeting will precede that hearing at 5 p.m. The board also plans to meet at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 to hear a report from its auditor.