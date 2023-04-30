The Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Finance Committee had some good news for the ACGC School Board and its staff April 24.
A few additional funding sources have developed, making it possible for the district to hire an additional fourth grade teacher for the 2023-2024 school year, and find a way not to force early childhood responsibilities under the same hat worn by a new Community Education and activities/athletic director.
Board members Scott Stafford and Jeanna Lilleberg noted that it has been challenging to find a candidate who could fill all four director roles satisfactorily, but it would be possible to have a current staff member fill the early childhood director role, making the other multi-faceted role easier to fill when current Activities/Community Education Director Marj Maurer retires this spring. Additional state aid for next year will allow the district to retain its extra section for incoming fourth-graders, and fund transfers will make the additional $40,000 needed for the director configuration possible.
Business Manager Blake Stoltman told the board about additional funding for other projects and reimbursement that will help the district’s bottom line. This includes grant funding for a special education “sensory hallway” project, summer program money from leftover state COVID funds, a different way of applying for post-secondary options reimbursement and an “employment plus” payment.
The school board also accepted donations from local businesses and private donors toward the district’s “supermileage” vehicle project and $1,000 from Eden Valley Hawks baseball toward the grades 5-6 ski trip.
"We are always very grateful for the support of our community,” said board Chairwoman Megan Morrison.
An extra expense that Stoltman reported from this past winter was the record-high cost of snow removal of $31,000.
Although overall district enrollment is down slightly from 2021-2022, preliminary kindergarten enrollment for next fall is strong enough to probably equal the number of graduating seniors, elementary Principal Kodi Goracke told the board. This should help stabilize district enrollment for the coming year.
In personnel matters, the board:
- hired Julie O’Donnell as a special education teacher, and extended its contract with special ed teacher Heather Gaarder.
- signed a voluntary reduction of hours agreement with Devi Bergh;
- hired Page Griggs was hired as a long-term substitute teacher and terminated the contract of long-term substitute John Dietel;
- accepted the resignation of paraprofessionals, Mazie Anderson and Tracey Rogers, and coaches Adam Heining and Trever Heining;
- hired Jordan Olson junior high football coach for next fall.
- The board signed a two-year lease with Southwest West Central Service Cooperative for district property in Cosmos, at $102,439 for 2023-2024 and $103,463 for 2024-2025. Stafford noted that all expenses incurred by the district for that property is covered through the lease.
- Building and Grounds Director Tom Fordyce reported that two water heaters had been replaced recently. One was still under warranty, so the manufacturer covered that replacement.
- The board approved a purchase of service agreement with Meeker County for transportation of youth in foster care placement.
- The board approved new reading, communications and other curriculum for grades 5-12. It also updated its Strategic Plan for 2022-2023.
- Several educational opportunities for youth are available this summer. Besides summer programming for pre-kindergarte to grade 4 students at the elementary school in Atwater, a summer math camp and robotics/STEM camp are available in July for grades 6-8, at Willmar Middle School. Summer college credit courses in personal finance and painting are available in June for high school sophomores and juniors through Ridgewater College.