Litchfield High School teachers have selected Adonis Wallace and Dakota Bolger as Students of the Week for April 17-21.
Wallace, a senior, was nominated by Terri Orzolek, who wrote that Adonis is "very dedicated to complete credits to graduate from high school," is "very helpful to peers" and has a "willingness to try anything."
Wallace is a member of the Dragonaires choir at LHS. Outside of school Wallace lists car audio, long boarding and video games as hobbies and interests.
Monica and Ray Lee, and Harrison and Sara Wallace, all of Litchfield, are parents.
Bulger, a sophomore, was nominated by ag teacher Rob Cole for "positive attitude," "willingness to try" and "hard-working" efforts in the classroom.
Bulger, whose parents are Michelle Stene and Tony Burger of Litchfield, lists riding the neighbor's horse and showing rabbits at the county fair among hobbies and interest. Burger was a State Fair ribbon winner last year.