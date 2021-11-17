Seniors Adriana Iverson and Jeremy Greer were selected as Students of the Week for Nov. 15-19 at Litchfield High School.
Adriana Iverson was nominated by math teacher Siri Damerow for her kindness and positive attitude.
“Adriana always gives her best effort in class,” Damerow wrote. “She works hard on every assignment and asks great questions when needed.
“Adriana is genuine and sincere,” Damerow added.
Iverson participates in cross country, hockey and track and field, in addition to serving as yearbook editor and being a member of the FCCLA organization. Her hobbies and interests include reading, listening to music and listening to podcasts.
She is the daughter of Jen Kraabel and Josh Iverson of Litchfield.
Greer was nominated by Ryan Kadow in the science department, who said, “Jeremy finds things about astronomy outside of class and asks intelligent questions in class. He’s become a class leader.” He exhibits “excellent participation in class,” Kadow added.
Greer participates in football, basketball and track and field. His hobbies and interests include fishing, gaming and building things.
He is the son of Terry Greer of Spicer.