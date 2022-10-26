Robert Anderson lived a life of service and adventure, a life that will earn him posthumous induction into the Litchfield High School Hall of Fame this year.

He was born March 25, 1922, in a farmhouse near Round Lake to Swedish parents. His father, John, a farmer, county commissioner, and Mason, emigrated from Sweden to Minnesota through Ellis Island at age 16. Robert’s mother, Ruth, was born in Litchfield to Swedish parents, and loved to play the piano, sew, and cook. Robert had a cherished older brother, Bud, and laughter and joy filled their home.

