Sophomores Arin Hamilton and Ela Provencher have been chosen as Students of the Week for Jan. 10-14 at Litchfield High School.
Hamilton was chosen for her “great attitude” and willingness to share and participate during class discussions and activities, according to science teacher Jason Louwagie, who nominated her. She “helps classmates work through challenging topics in biology” and is “always trying to increase her knowledge of science,” Louwagie added.
In her free time, Hamilton said, she enjoys hanging out with friends. She is the daughter of Amanda Lounsbury of Kimball.
Provencher was nominated by physical education and health teacher Andrea Michels, who said, “Her attitude and effort are top notch. She consistently comes to class well-prepared every day.”
“Ella is committed to producing high-quality work!” Michels said, adding that she has exhibited quality work ethic while successfully completely full certification in first aid and CPR. “She is also one of the top scorers on all of the assessments this quarter.”
Provencher participates in varsity band, pep band and marching band at Litchfield High School. Her hobbies and interests include downhill skiing, coloring and drawing and traveling.
She is the daughter of Mario and Lisa Provencher of Litchfield.