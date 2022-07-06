Hi there. My name is Rachel, and I’m the new children’s librarian at the Litchfield Public Library. Trying to get your younger ones hooked on a series for the summer? Here are a few different ideas for different reading levels.
VERY YOUNG READERS
"Duck and Goose" by Tad Hills
Hills writes many children’s stories that will make kids and parents laugh out loud. "Duck and Goose" have lots of little adventures in this series that your young readers will enjoy.
"Pinkalicious" by Victoria Kann
As you may have guessed, this series is about a little girl who loves pink. There are many books in this series, including "I Can Read" books to encourage your little ones to try reading on their own.
"Clark the Shark" by Bruce Hale
This series features a friendly shark who loves school. Clark is also learning all about self-control from his kind teacher. Remind you of the shark on Finding Nemo?
JUST BECOMING INDEPENDENT READERS
"Dragon Masters" series by Tracey West
Drake is trained as a dragon master and ends up on many heroic adventures throughout this magical series. This is a good series for kids who are feeling more confident with their own reading abilities while still being at a manageable level. Dragons, magic, wizards, oh my.
"Magic Treehouse" by Mary Pope Osbourne
This series may have been started a while ago, but there have been many additions in the recent past — including some nonfiction novels. These adventures take young readers to different time periods and places to get them interested in all different topics. From prehistoric periods to medieval mischief to seaside sails, there’s an expedition for everyone in this series.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
"Amari and the Night Brothers" by B. B. Alston
If you love the Percy Jackson series, this might be your next read. Fantasy and family combine to help this girl who was once bullied becomes a powerful magician who takes on thrilling quests.
"Gone to the Woods: Surviving a Lost Childhood" by Gary Paulsen
Gary Paulsen may be a familiar author to you, but this book came out just last January. If your reader has read the Hatchet series, this is a good addition to understand how Paulsen’s own experiences influenced his writing. And if your reader hasn’t read the Hatchet series, they probably should.
HIGH SCHOOL
"The Betrothed" by Kiera Cass
This series is a bit reminiscent of Jane Austen, but with a bit more drama. Is there anything better than a handsome and wealthy king falling in love with you? Lady Hollis Brite thinks not — that’s been the goal of all noble girls. If historical fiction with a little bit of romance is your thing (potential love triangle alert), check out this series.
"Ali Cross" by James Patterson
You read that right — James Patterson is writing for many audiences now. This series features a kid detective who follows in his father’s footsteps to solve crimes. Not just any crimes either: Ali’s best friend goes missing while burglaries happen all over the neighborhood. On top of that, his dad is on trial for something he didn’t do.
Remember that if you’re looking for recommendations, we love to help. Stop on in and let us know what kinds of books you like, and we can help you find your next selection. If your kids need some help finding a book, they can ask us for help, and then they can fill out part of the summer reading program sheet to get a prize. Everyone wins when you’re looking for your next good book.