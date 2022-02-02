It is the season of youth book awards. The Newbery, Caldecott, Coretta Scott King, and Printz awards are just a few of the book awards that we eagerly anticipate each year.
The Newbery Medal was named after a British bookseller from the 18th century. The Newbery award was established in 1922 and became the first children’s book award in the world. This award is given each year to an author of the most distinguished contribution to American children’s literature.
The Caldecott Medal was named in honor of Randolph Caldecott, a 19th century English illustrator. This award was created in 1937 to honor the illustrators of children’s books and is given annually.
The Coretta Scott King Award is also an annual children’s book award. This award was first given in 1970 in honor of Coretta Scott King. The award is given to children’s and young adult books by African Americans and reflect the African-American experience. This award is given to both authors and illustrators.
In addition, the Coretta Scott King Award committee also gives out the Virginia Hamilton Award for Lifetime Achievement and occasionally a John Steptoe Award for best new talent.
The Michael L. Printz Award is given annually to the best book written for teens and is based on the book’s literary merit. The Printz Award was established in 2000. It is often regarded as the Newbery Award for young adult books. These awards also include honor books that are “runners up” to the awarded book. Each of these awards are administrated by separate committees. The awarded books have all been published in 2021.
The 2022 award winners include the following:
Newbery Award
Winner: “The Last Cuentista” By Donna Barba Higuera
Honor books:
“Red, White, and Whole” by Rajani LaRocca
“A Snake Falls to Earth” by Darcie Little Badger
“Too Bright to See” by Kyle Lukoff
“Watercress” by Andera Wang
Caldecott Award
Winner: “Watercress” by Andrea Wang, illustrated by Jason Chin
Honor books:
“Have you Ever Seen a Flower” by Shawn Harris
“Mel Fell” by Corey R. Tabor
“Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre” by Carole Boston Weatherford, illustrated by Floyd Cooper
“Wonder Walkers” by Micha Archer
Coretta Scott King Award
Winner: “Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre” by Carole Boston Weatherford, illustrated by Floyd Cooper
Steptoe new talent winner: “Me(moth) by Amber McBride
Hamilton Lifetime Achievement Award: Nikki Grimes, author
Printz Award
Winner: “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley
Honor books:
“Concrete Rose” by Angie Thomas
“Last Night at the Telegraph Club” by Malinda Lo
“Revolution in Our Time: The Black Panther Party’s Promise to the People by Kekla Magoon
“Star Fish” by Lisa Fipps
Look for these books at your library. Until next time, happy reading!