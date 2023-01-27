ACGC falcons
Courtesy image ACGC

The Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board has had a string of mostly positive years, from a financial standpoint. As a result, the district’s fund balance has been as high as 33% of estimated annual expenses, up from the 20% generally accepted as desirable for cash flow needs.

The financial cushion allows for the fact that every year, some school expenses have to be paid “up front,” before property taxes and state aid payments have all been collected. In addition, there are routine “withholds” in state and federal funding, based on districts’ meeting certain criteria before funds are released. Without reserves, districts might need to resort to costly short-term borrowing.

