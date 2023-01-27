The Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board has had a string of mostly positive years, from a financial standpoint. As a result, the district’s fund balance has been as high as 33% of estimated annual expenses, up from the 20% generally accepted as desirable for cash flow needs.
The financial cushion allows for the fact that every year, some school expenses have to be paid “up front,” before property taxes and state aid payments have all been collected. In addition, there are routine “withholds” in state and federal funding, based on districts’ meeting certain criteria before funds are released. Without reserves, districts might need to resort to costly short-term borrowing.
Because of last year’s healthy $3.7 million general fund balance, the school board decided to keep its annual levy increase lower and “deficit spend” last year and this year, since the reserves appear to be higher than needed. Although this strategy resulted in a lower fund balance ($3.6 million), several factors keep the reserves at the end of fiscal year 2022 higher than originally budgeted, Business Manager Blake Stoltmann and auditor Andrew Brice of BerganKDV told the board last week.
One factor was using remaining federal COVID relief funds to cover the cost of several items, including computer and tablet replacement and a new playground at the elementary school. Last year’s enrollment was also higher than anticipated, resulting in higher state aid payments. Also, the district spent a little less on special education services last year than budgeted.
The auditor noted that state sources contribute 69.8% of total school revenue; local property tax contributes 11.2%, with federal and other sources making up the remaining 19.1%.
District enrollment is slightly lower this year, but close enough to last year that the district appears on track to meet its budget with minor modifications. Stoltmann cautioned, however, that inflation of 5% to 7% has exceeded expectations in some areas.
The board directed Superintendent John Regan to evaluate its course offerings and staffing and make recommendations for adjustments based on anticipated future needs.
“We should do this every year to allow for adjustments deemed necessary by enrollment and other factors,” Regan noted.
The board expects to hear back on this within a few weeks.
The district also experienced small increases in its food service and community services fund balances.
BerganKDV reported the district’s audit as acceptable, except for the regular caution that there is a lack of segregation of accounting duties at ACGC — a “material weakness” common to virtually all smaller government operations having only a few business office staff. (ACGC employs a business manager, payroll clerk and accounts payable clerk.) It also recommended more frequent bank account reconciliations.
When asked by school board member Scott Stafford why the audit report was presented to the board later this year than usual, and why the report was virtual rather than in person, Stoltmann explained that staff turnover in the district’s business office had delayed the auditing process somewhat. Brice explained that a virtual report avoided hours of drive time and mileage.
- The ACGC Board approved a contract with Employment Plus Services to recruit custodial staff to fill vacancies until permanent custodians are recruited.
- Tech education teacher Ben Sovacool submitted a letter of resignation, as did two paraeducators, Jodi Phllipp and Katie Evenson, and junior high baseball coach David Kingery.
- A substitute teacher memorandum of understanding with Tami Tagtow, a previous employee, was approved.
- The board also approved a roster of spring sports coaches.