The school year started a little differently in the Litchfield School District.
Rather than jumping right into classes, students of all age levels had a more gradual return to the classroom last week.
At Lake Ripley Elementary School, students and parents were invited to visit Monday or Tuesday, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, for an orientation. Teachers, parents and students met in conferences to discuss the coming year.
The change was due in large part to the coronavirus pandemic and the safety and health guidelines that must be followed for in-school instruction. Chief among the new rules, of course, is that all students, teachers and staff must wear a face covering — a policy approved by Litchfield School Board two weeks ago that reinforces Gov. Tim Walz's executive order requiring face masks in indoor public spaces.
Along with classroom expectations, however, Lake Ripley students and parents could take care of other items, such as vision and hearing screening, and school pictures. Outside, students and parents received bus safety tips from Hicks Bus drivers Brian Lawrence and Jess Jensrud.
By Wednesday and Thursday, regular classroom instruction had begun, with the promise of a long Labor Day weekend on the horizon.