A near perfect evening provided the setting for Litchfield High School bands to perform their Spring Concert in the Park May 10.
The concert included performances by the varsity band and wind ensemble, in addition to a low brass quartet. In addition the combined bands performed two songs.
The low brass quartet of Arik DeSmith on trombone, Autum Scheffler and Branden Theisen on euphonium, and Dylan Homan on tuba peformed "Oblivion" by composer Katahj Copley.
Varsity band performed "Things That Go Bump in the Night" by Jay Bocook and "Star Wars Medley" by John Williams, arranged by John Tatgenhorst.
The wind ensemble performed "American Big Top" and "Music from 'How to Train Your Dragon'". Flute players Natalie Randt and Ariel Pennertz, clarinetists Eric Marotte and Zoe Gerdes, and trumpet player Grace Schmidt played solo parts in the "American Big Top," while Spencer Beecroft (trumpet), Randt, Ela Provencher (alto saxophone) and McKayla Kruger (French horn) had solos during "Dragon."
Director Bailey Benoit saluted a group of seniors before the combined bands closed the night with a performance of "Across the Northern Sky."