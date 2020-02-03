Beau Weseloh and Sam Dougherty were named Litchfield High School Students of the Week for Jan. 21-24.
Weseloh, a sophomore, was nominated by physical education teacher Jon Johnson for his “willingness to go above and beyond what is asked of him.” He also shows respect for others, exhibits willingness to help others in classes and “always gives his best effort in everything he does.”
Weseloh participates in basketball, baseball and football. Outside of school, he enjoys hunting, fishing and hanging out with friends.
The son of Harold and Pat Weseloh, he said he plans to go to college and run a business after graduation from high school.
Dougherty was nominated by science teacher Ryan Kadow, for his “outstanding academic performance (and) razor-sharp wit.” Kadow also highlighted the fact that Dougherty plays the tuba.
Dougherty, a junior, is involved in marching band, concert band, robotics, Boy Scouts and bowling league. He will be a drum major for the marching band this summer.
Outside of the classroom, he enjoys camping, hiking and backpacking, as well as woodworking and building furniture. He says he also has an “assortment of fancy socks.”
The son of Dave and Sandy Dougherty, he plans to attend college where he hopes to earn a master’s degree in physics or mechanical engineering.