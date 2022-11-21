Litchfield High School teachers and administration chose sophomores Ben Johnson and Noah Shoutz as Student of the Week for Nov. 14-18.
Physical education teacher Jon Johnson nominated Ben Johnson because of his great attitude and excellent effort. He also is “mindful of others in class” and has “consistent effort and attitude,” Johnson wrote.
Johnson participates in swimming, Knowledge Bowl and band at LHS. His hobbies and interests outside the classroom include farming, geography, video games and animals.
He is the son of Matt and Darci Johnson of Litchfield.
Shoutz was nominated by woodworking teacher Darin Pankratz, who said, “Noah has been extremely cooperative with the transition into the new woodshop. He has been very helpful and has shown a high level of effort in this process.” In addition, Pankratz said, “Noah has shown the ability to work well with others with whatever the task at hand has been, finding the best solutions when problem-solving situations arise.”
Shoutz said he enjoys woodworking and metals classes he’s taking, “because one day I would like to try and get a job in welding.”
Outside of school, Shoutz’s interests include fishing and hunting, and hanging out with friends. He works at McDonald’s.
“If I’m not doing any of those,” Shoutz said, “I really enjoy my sleep.”
He is the son of Jason Shoutz and Farrah Maurice of Litchfield.