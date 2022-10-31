Litchfield High School teachers chose freshman Gideon Boerema and sophomore Samantha Turck as Students of the Week for Oct. 24-28.
World language teacher Mark Mavencamp nominated Boerema, because “he comes in ready to learn with an open mind.”
“(Boerema) is usually the first to raise his hand and answer questions when participating in group discussions,” Mavencamp wrote. “He asks questions that promote greater discussion about the language and culture.”
Boerema also encourages and helps other students in the class, Mavencamp said.
Boerema, the son of Candace and Adam Boerema of Litchfield, particpates in choir, baseball, basketball, cross country, student council and Fellowship fo Christian Athletes. Outside of school, he said, he enjoys playing ping pong, listening to records and reading. He also loves fantasy football and watching football and baseball.
Turck was nominated by science teacher Ryan Kadow, who wrote she has demonstrated “outstanding academic achievement” and “insightful and productive conversation.”
Turck has memorized the entire periodic table of elements, Kadow wrote, and has show “remarkable maturity in the face of obstinate, mulish opposition.”
The daughter of Jean and Jesse Turck of Forest City, she participates in volleyball and marching band in school. Her other hobbies and interests include reading, spending time outdoors and gardening.