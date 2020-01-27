Losing three games in a row is not something familiar to Litchfield boys basketball players.
For seniors on this year's team, their last losing-streak of more than two games came when they were sophomores.
“We knew the conference season was going to be tough with all the Mounds and Rockfords coming up,” junior Tyson Michels said after the Dragons fell to Mound Westonka 44-26 Jan. 23. “We knew that every team is going to be a battle every night. We didn't expect to lose three in a row, but we knew it was a possibility.”
The Dragons found themselves in a battle just to score points against Mound Westonka. Mound Westonka (10-4, 4-0 WCC West) applied full-court pressure the whole game and never let the Dragons find a groove offensively.
The 26 points were the lowest Litchfield has scored all season, and their lowest point total in more than 10 years. Litchfield committed more turnovers (14) than made field goals (10), while Mound turned the ball over just six times. The Dragons also shot just 2-for-11 from 3-point range, a recipe that won't beat most teams, especially in the Wright County Conference.
“We followed our game plan,” Drew Kotzer said. “We tried to hold them to 40 points. We worked out butts off and that's just what happens, that's the way it goes sometimes."
“We talked about turnovers are a big deal,” head coach Matt Draeger said. “It's going to be a low possession game, both teams are real sound defensively. It's going to be a low possession game and you can't turn it over. Most of these guys haven't seen that style of defense, and style pressure, so hopefully we learn from it and be better at it.”
The defense played well for Litchfield, hold Mound Westonka to just 38 percent shooting. But, it all comes down to making shots.
“The bottom line is we're not shooting the ball real well now,” Draeger said. “You're going to go through streaks during the season where offensively you're not making shots. We're in that streak right now and we'll just have to come and shoot a little bit more tomorrow. See if we can get better and try it again Saturday.”
Dragons bounce back on Saturday
Litchfield (12-5, 3-3 WCC West) came back and defeated Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead 43-36 Saturday afternoon.
They Dragons still had the same shooting struggles in the first half with only 13 points. But they found a groove in the second, scoring 30 points to take down the Lakers.
Litchfield still didn't shoot it all that well, making just 34 percent of its shots, including 6-for-22 from behind the arc.
Michels had a good game, just missing a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds. Avery Liestman was the other player to score in double figures for the Dragons with 12 points.
Their defense carried them once again as HLWW shot just 33 percent from the floor and committed 15 turnovers. The Dragons sound play on defense has kept them in most of their games all season and it continued into this one.
Litchfield has another tough contest scheduled for Tuesday when they take on Rockford, whom have only lost twice and are undefeated in the conference. They will then turn their attention to New London-Spicer for their game Friday.
Jan. 23 result
Mound Westonka 44, Litchfield 26
MW.... 20 24 – 44
Litch... 15 11 – 26
Individual Stats:
Points: Avery Liestman 7, Drew Kotzer 7, Tyson Michels 6, Logan Graphenteen 4, Ben Alsleben 2
Rebounds: Alsleben 3, Michels 3, Kotzer 3, Ben Nelson 3, Tanner Ziegenhagen 2, Liestman 1
Assists: Michels 3, Ziegenhagen 1, Graphenteen 1
Steals: Alsleben 2, Graphenteen 1
Blocks: none
Jan. 25 result
Litchfield 43, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead 36
Litchfield... 13 30 – 43
HLWW....... 18 18 – 36
Individual Stats:
Points: Avery Liestman 12, Tyson Michels 11, Ben Alsleben 7, Ben Nelson 6, Drew Kotzer 4, Dom Dietel 3
Rebounds: Michels 9, Nelson 8, Logan Graphenteen 3, Kotzer 2, Liestman 1
Assists: Liestman 3, Michels 2, Alsleben 2, Kotzer 2, Graphenteen 1, Nelson 1
Steals: Tanner Ziegenhagen 2, Graphenteen 1, Liestman 1, Alsleben 1, Kotzer 1
Blocks: Alsleben 1, Nelson 1, Dietel 1