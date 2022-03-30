Litchfield High School teachers chose to honor seniors Brianna Pinilla and Matt Pofahl as Students of the Week for March 28-April 1.
Pinilla was nominated by English teacher Candace Boerema, who said, “Brianna is always engaged and asks great questions in class.” Pinilla is taking a rigorous English Literature class and “doing great!” Boerema.
She exhibits quiet leadership in class and a willingness to take on difficult assignments, Boerema wrote in her nomination form.
“She shows perseverance,” Boerema added. “Brianna has had some adversity in her life and has overcome these obstacles. I have had Brianna in class several times over the course of three years and have seen her grow into a serious student. She is well-deserving of student of the week!”
Outside of class, Pinilla said she enjoys driving, listening to music, camping, fishing, swimming and going on adventures. She is the daughter of Adam Pinilla of Litchfield.
Pofahl was nominated by music teacher Kelly Taylor for his “leadership in drumline, organizing and leading sectional and large group rehearsals.”
Pofahl creatively includes everyone in the group and has an ability to perform at a high level and participate in many activities, Taylor wrote.
“SMILE!” Taylor added. “Every day, Matt has a great attitude and shows it on his face.”
Pofahl participates in FCCLA, LHS drumline, band, choir, student council, FFA, National Honor Society, robotics, golf, swimming and jazz band. In addition to those activities, Pofahl also is an engineering intern at Custom Products in Litchfield. And in his free time, he said, he enjoys “hanging out with the boys!”
He is the son of Ron Pofahl and Brigid Bowers of Litchfield.