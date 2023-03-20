Litchfield High School teachers have seleted Bryn Schweim and August Swenson as Students of the Week for March 20-24.
Schweim, a sophomore, was nominated by English teacher Candace Boerema, who highlighted Schweim’s positive and enthusiastic participation in her English 10 class.
“She goes above and beyond in everything she does,” Boerema wrote. “Her work is always done with exceptional detail. She asks good questions and is engaged in class discussions. She is a great leader in the class.”
Boerema also praised Schweim’s “thoughtful and analytical” thinking.
Schweim participates in Student Council, yearbook, Knowledge Bowl at LHS. Previously, she has been involved in choir, drumline, volleyball and also a manager for girls basketball.
Outside the classroom, Schweim said she enjoys spending time with family, friends and pets. She also volunteers at church and enjoys doing “anything involving music.” She also likes going out for coffee, playing games with her grandparents, driving around.
She is the daughter of Tiana and Troy Freidrichs, and Steve and Jen Schweim, all of Litchfield.
Band teacher Kelly Taylor nominated Swenson, writing that the LHS freshman “is a very helpful student in class, dependable, and always willing to do what is asked for the betterment of the ensemble.” Swenson also is timely and prepared for all rehearsals, Taylor wrote.
Swenson participates in cross country, track and basketball, as well as drumline, marching band and jazz band, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes at LHS. Among his other interests are drumming, running and watching sports.
He is the son of Darin and Tara Swenson of Litchfield.