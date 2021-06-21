Litchfield Public Schools have become a construction zone this summer, with educational spaces virtually unrecognizable.
But that’s a good thing for students and the future of the district, according to School Board Chairman Darrin Anderson.
“We are giving our kids the best education and the best facilities in the area,” Anderson said. “I think that's something we can all be proud of.”
Anderson addressed fellow board members, administrators and a small number of staff members who gathered outside Litchfield High School last week for ceremonial groundbreaking and tour of the construction at the high school and middle school complex.
“I will certainly be done as a board member, but as Mr. Mathews (Greg, a board member) always talks about, ‘what are we going have in 50 years?’” Anderson said. “We’ve given something that this community, our students, parents, everybody can be proud of for the next 50 years. So from here forward, everything we do is for the people. It’s for our students, and it’s for the future, and I am one proud board member to stand here today and welcome everybody here, and give us a chance to take a peek.”
Construction at the middle school, high school and Lake Ripley Elementary — which will revamp classrooms, offices and entryways among other renovations — is part of a $33.8 million bond that voters approved in November 2019.
“We did start our building project last spring, thinking about, you know, what is it going to look like?” Superintendent Beckie Simenson said. “It’s exciting to see … and amazing how far we’ve come in a year and a half. Whether it was through COVID, and then online learning, you know, so many obstacles to overcome, and to be honest with you, we could not have done it without the strong support of our school board, with our wonderful community and parents and students as well.”
Simenson also commended principals at the three buildings — high school Principal Justin Michels, middle school Principal Chelsea Brown and Lake Ripley Principal Chris Olson — for the work they’ve done, both in keeping the district’s educational goals on track throughout the pandemic but also in their work with architects and construction teams in planning the future of their buildings.
Setting the stage for what the tour group might see as they entered the building, Simenson said demolition work throughout the high school and middle school had left things “a little discombobulated — there’s no better term.”
“This summer, we’re going to see a lot of changes,” she added. “When we walk through the buildings today, you will not believe how it’s changed in such a short period of time.
“I want to thank our community and board for being so understanding about what life is going to look like in the 21st century.”
Michels also expressed appreciation to the community and school board for “having a vision of what our spaces can look like.”
The current Litchfield High School was built in 1964, Michels said, with the middle school added on in 1994. But the original construction will be greatly altered by construction that will gone on throughout this summer and into next year, with work at all three school buildings having a targeted completed date of September 2022.
“When the community gets a chance to see what we've done with some of our spaces, it's going to really change people's perspective on some of our educational spaces through special education, the commons area, to our media spaces — it's just absolutely amazing,” Michels said. “So, administratively, as principals, to be a part of this and be a part of history of things that are going to impact kids for 50 to 75 years, it's so much fun.”
Included in the work are upgrades to the main entrance of both schools, in addition to updates to special education learning areas and improved mechanical and electrical systems.
Litchfield Middle School’s media center also will get an upgrade, as will the FACS/ STEM and art classroom areas.
Litchfield High School will see improvements in its career and technical education areas, along with an upgrade to the school’s weight and cardio room, and to the media center.
Another significant change will come in the area that now is the lunch room and Little Theater at the high school. The two separate areas will become one multi-purpose. The area will include multiple levels, which will allow for a raised stage area for public events, but also serve well for the more frequently used cafeteria.
“When you look specifically at the high school … when people walk into the main entrance, they're going to see safety, they're going to see security, they're going to see some incredible learning spaces for kids,” Michels said. “And they're also going to see a common space that is just going to be on top notch first class. And so it is so exciting to see this come to fruition. And we're just really looking forward to the future and using these buildings.”
Brown said work at the high school and middle school, which began even before school ended in late May has changed the buildings remarkably in those few short weeks, leaving many deconstructed areas nearly unrecognizable.
“The transformation is incredible,” she said. “Jesse (Johnson, district business manager) and I walked around the middle school last week, and I kind of got a little disoriented, just because it looks so incredibly different — but for the good.”
Improvements in the career and technical education areas, STEM classrooms, art, family and consumer sciences, along with new security in the school offices all make for an exciting time for administrators, as well as parents, she said.
“Having two children of our own in the district, we go home and talk about it all the time,” Brown said of she and her husband, Justin, LHS activities director/assistant principal. “They know what’s going on, and they keep asking questions, what is it going to look like? When is going to be done? And so it’s really cool to know that our own children will be part of this transformation process.”
Ekalath Sophaphanh, senior project manager with ICS, the consulting firm that has worked with the district since before the referendum, said the process has been rewarding for him, and to see work beginning at the high school and middle school earlier than anticipated was exciting.
“None of this work was supposed to take place until, really, right now,” Sophaphanh said, but the earlier start was a credit to “this team, the community allowing us the flexibility to take over the space earlier. It’s been a great collaboration.”
Upon finishing the tour of the high school and middle school, the group moved to Lake Ripley Elementary, where they toured the building and participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the cafeteria, which was completed just before the end of the school year in May.