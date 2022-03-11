School of St. Philip teachers, staff and the surrounding community of Litchfield combined on another successful Catholic Schools Raffle this year, bringing in $7,900 in raffle sales.
Since Jan. 14, students at School of St. Philip have been selling $5 raffle tickets as part of the Catholic Schools Raffle, a fundraising program sponsored by Catholic United Financial since 2009. School of St. Philip is one of 86 schools in Minnesota and South Dakota that were involved in the raffle this year. The six-week selling period concluded Feb. 27.
“Since we started this Raffle in 2009, over $12.6 million has been raised for participating Catholic schools. We are incredibly proud that 100 percent of the total money raised has gone directly to the students, parents, faculty and administrators who have helped make this program such an unqualified success,” said Mike Ahles, president of Catholic United Financial.
The Raffle concluded March 10 with a prize drawing ceremony during which winners of more than $45,000 in prizes, including a new 2022 Ford Escape.
School of St. Philip's sales contributed to a grand total of $1,419,287 for Catholic education.
Funds raised by participating schools, like School of St. Philip are used to enhance school programs and facilities, including funding field trips, building playgrounds, supplementing tuition costs and providing new education technology.
Video, photos and a list of prizewinners of the Raffle are available at: