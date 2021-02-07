Litchfield High School senior Hazel Chvatal won the District 7 American Legion Oratorical Contest Sunday.
Chvatal earned a $700 scholarship and the opportunity to advance to represent District 7 in the State/Department Oratorical Contest later this month. Top finishers in the state/department contest advance to the national contest, where they compete for more than $60,000 in scholarships.
Landon Muonio of Watkins, a senior at Eden Valley-Watkins High school, earned second place and a $500 scholarship.
Chairman Rueben Nathe of Litchfield conducted the Seventh District contest, assisted by District Commander Dean Knutson of Marshall, Karen Welander of New London, David Manson of Spicer, Victor Gades of Morris and Gaylee Davenport of Spicer, as well as Litchfield Post 104 volunteers.
The Minnesota State contest will be Saturday Feb. 27, and will be hosted by the Osseo and Anoka American Legion posts. Top finisher in the state contest receives a $1,500 scholarship, second place $1,000 third $700 and fourth $500.
The national contest will be April 9-11 in Indianapolis, Indiana.