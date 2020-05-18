Madeline Clancy and Angela Medina have been named Students of the Week for May 11-15 at Litchfield High School.
Clancy, a senior, was nominated by Linda Heggedal-Gust in the Family & Consumer Science department.
“Madeline is a very conscientious student with a great work ethic in her culinary, child development and youth service learning classes,” Heggedal-Gust wrote. “Her positive attitude, compassion for others, and desire for excellence are evident in all her endeavors!”
Clancy demonstrates “perseverance, resilience and grit” and “has a natural affinity for working with people of all ages, with a special gift toward children,” Heggedal-Gust added.
Clancy said she enjoyed art, science English and FACS classes during her high school career, and some of her best learning experiences came in FACS and biology classes.
“My child and family classes were fun for me, as I have always had a soft spot for children and found development fascinating,” Clancy said. “It was in these classes I began to think of my future career option.”
The daughter of Kim Clancy of Dassel and Jim Clancy of Jordan, she plans to attend St. Cloud Technical and Community College for pre-sonography, a field she first became interested in when learning about fetus development in her FACS classes.
Outside of the classroom, she enjoys spending time with family and friends, as well as “anything related to crafts and art.”
Medina was nominated by mathematics teacher Bill Huhner, for her “exemplary homework that is unbelievably detailed and shows much thought and effort.” Huhner also complimented her “outstanding exam scores that demonstrate a commitment to studies during distance learning (and) consistently high schools and level of attainment in the starts of Algebra II throughout the year.”
Medina, a sophomore, has played tennis, and she said she also enjoys computers, basketball and baseball. She is the daughter of Yair Medina and Dinorah Lizarraga of Litchfield.