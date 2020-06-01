It seemed fitting that a school year like no other should be capped with an out-of-the-ordinary graduation ceremony.
And that's what Litchfield High School's Class of 2020 received this past weekend. From a "Salute to Seniors" at the high school football field to a virtual commencement streamed live on social media followed by a parade through town for graduates, the extended celebration seemed to put smiles on the faces of all the graduates.
It wasn't the usual commencement. But it seemed to be appreciated just as much.
Saturday's Salute to Seniors drew praise from both graduates and family members as they made their way around the track to a stage set up in front of the bleachers, where they collected their diplomas, had the traditional graduation photo taken, then departed to pick up a duffel bag of goodies and their graduation placard.