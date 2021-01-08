Greetings from Community Education! Here we are, hearty Minnesotans, looking for ways to enjoy these winter days! If you are like me, part of my love for Minnesota is the beauty and activities of winter. By now I imagine you finding a new thing or two to consider this winter. We have a couple of ideas that could help prime the pump of ideas for your family.
For those who describe yourselves as being indoor winter families, we have a couple of great ideas. We have a game and puzzle exchange going on right now. Just give us a call if you would like to join in on the fun. We have several items here ready to go out for anyone who would like to give the exchange a try.
Being an inside person in winter is a great time to learn a craft. We have what you might enjoy. Beginning sewing Saturday, Jan. 23. Cindy Rasch will teach you how to read a pattern, tame the sewing machine and produce a market bag. A great start to the beginning of many days of enjoyment!
For outdoor enthusiasts we have two activities that involve flying down a hill. For the non-school day, Jan. 18, we have a tubing trip planned for students starting in kindergarten. This trip includes post tubing activities at the Wagner building. And also for the snow lovers we have a new Ski & Snowboarding Club (S&SC) starting. Although S&SC is seven times from Jan. 21-March 4, it actually includes a season pass package that can be used all season long, as many times as your child wants to ski and even includes discounts for parents. This package is a great deal for both beginning and experienced skiers and snowboarders.
In the Early Childhood world here at Community Education, we are taking registrations for our 2021-2022 school year. Call 320-693-2354 today to secure your child’s spot for preschool in the fall. Family classes are starting a new session on Jan. 26. These fun classes will not only help you get out of the house on a winter day, they bring parents and children together to explore learning activities and parenting topics.
OK, hearty Minnesotans, I hope I have given you a few ideas to increase your winter enjoyment. Find more information about us at www.litchfieldcommunityed.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or the old-fashioned way — give us a call at 320-693-2354.