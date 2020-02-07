Here we go again. Every year at the end of January. A week of Catholic crazy … Catholic Schools Week 2020 is in full swing! Someone mentioned lately that CSW is our version of a homecoming celebration. We’ve got dress up days, field trips, special activities….Yes, it looks a lot like homecoming in the high school, but CSW is so much more than homecoming. In many ways, this week is a great time for us to pause and reflect, to remember why we make the choice for Catholic schools as teachers and parents.
If you’ve read my column, you know my story. Catholic schools have been my life – elementary, high school, undergrad, graduate, and doctoral studies – all Catholic schools. And after 22 years of Catholic education, I can tell you that there is, indeed, a difference. I know that at every level, I was taught that I mattered. Maybe it was the size, maybe it was the atmosphere, maybe it was the teachers. These were all important factors.
But I would argue that the commitment to faith is what made the difference. There are thousands of good schools and teachers out there, but I believe the values I gained and the acknowledgement of my connection to the wider world were more important than any book learning. What’s more, I had teachers who modeled those values and challenged me to use my gifts in service.
My education in Catholic schools has kept me grounded in what matters. In all my school experiences, faith naturally became a part of the conversation. Whether studying biology or ethics, languages or leadership, faith came into the classroom and broadened my heart as well as my mind. And my experiences often grew richer because not every student in every one of those classes was Catholic.
So today I look back with gratitude to my parents who made the sacrifice for me to walk that path K-12 and beyond. They put me on a trajectory for success – but even more than success, they taught me what to value in this life. As I continue my work in Catholic schools, I learn every day from the commitment of my colleagues, the generosity of the community, and the joy of the students. These values are truly worth celebrating, even if it sometimes feels a little like Catholic crazy.