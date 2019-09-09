The first week of school is behind us and many of us are breathing deeply. Teachers have been met, desks are filled with supplies, and hopefully morning routines are beginning to form. Congrats families of Litchfield area students! You made it to this side of the first day and all it holds!
For those of you who have littles ages birth to 5 years and are not in kindergarten yet, we have a fun year planned for you. Our ECFE family gatherings are starting next week. Parents, caregivers and their children, are invited to join a class. The classes are offered both evenings and day time. Give us a call today to find your spot in a gathering.
The fall garden harvest is almost done so maybe you are finding that you have more time to enjoy a class or recreational activity. Join the team at Stockmen’s for their fall potting class Saturday, Sept. 14, and freshen up your planters with beautiful fall mums, grasses and kale. Bring your own planter or hanging basket or purchase a new container onsite (14 inch maximum diameter). Stockmen’s will provide the soil and plants. Bring a friend and have fun playing in the dirt!
Snowshoe Making with Rick Loge is back by popular demand starting Sept. 18, so call today as the deadline is this week. You will build a beautiful pair of traditional snowshoes over the course of six evenings.
For dog owners we have TTouch on Sept. 26. Tellington TTouch is a gentle and unique approach to training and the care of companion animals. It can improve focus, athletic skills, increase willingness and ability to perform and learn. It also helps establish a deeper rapport between animals and humans through increased and more effective communication. This class is for dog owners and their dog, so please bring your dog!
Our students grades Kindergarten and up are invited to join Mad Science in the crime lab on Sept. 26. Discover how science is used to solve crimes. Watch as the classroom is transformed into a crime lab for this exciting exploration of the fundamentals of forensics. Take home your very own Personal Profile Kit. It’s so much fun, it’s criminal!
Fall Art Club with Val Chellin starts Oct. 1 with a registration deadline coming soon so register today for this and all our offerings by calling 320-693-2354, going online at www.litchfieldcommunityed.com or by stopping by at 307 E. Sixth St. Happy Fall!