What I have learned all too well is that transition in life is always filled with joys, sorrow, challenges, and lessons learned. I have such joy to have lived and worked in such a generous, vibrant, and caring community! Litchfield has been a great place to live, work, and raise my family!

But as I face this next transition, I have sorrow too. There is sorrow in saying good-bye to colleagues and a fulfilling work, saying good-bye to the familiar. There are challenges (I’ve always loved a good challenge!) in facing the unknown.

Lessons learned from Litchfield as I face the excitement of the next leg in life’s journey include: Stay open to new people and ideas; enjoy community life as much as possible because everyone can make a difference; and sharing the ball makes for a better chance at winning!

Thank you Litchfield, for sharing life, making a place for me here, and being a great place to call home!

It is with joy I introduce you to your next Community Education Director Keri Buker.

From the Desk of Keri Buker:

Hello! I am Keri Buker, and I am extremely grateful and excited to be Litchfield’s next Community Education director. I have spent the last 10 years as a middle school counselor in Hutchinson, which has provided me with a wide variety of experiences to help prepare me for this job. I am thrilled to continue the great work that has been done before me while also being open minded to new ideas to address the ever-evolving needs of the community. There is a lot to learn, but I am confident that with the assistance of Rebecca Pratt and the entire administrative team, the transition will go smoothly.

I am also a mother of three little boys (ages 3, 5, and 7) and the wife of a Litchfield High School math teacher and coach. We have been involved in the Litchfield community for the past 13 years and are excited for our family to call Litchfield home.

