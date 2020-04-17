The past few weeks Litchfield Public Schools staff have been busy implementing innovative instructional strategies through our Distance Learning Plan. This plan is to ensure that every student receives an equitable education and has access to learning and instruction during the COVID - 19 pandemic.
In Gov. Walz's executive order 20-19, distance learning is defined as, “Students engaging in distance learning must have access to appropriate materials and receive daily interaction with their licensed teacher." It was very helpful to have a comprehensive eLearning plan in place. We have taken this plan and enhanced it to meet the COVID-19 directive.
Staff are utilizing the SeeSaw program with students in our early learning programs and at Ripley Elementary School. Teachers provide direct instruction through this application and students can respond to this instruction. Staff even read books and share this via the app as well.
Middle school and high school staff are using the Google Meet and Zoom programs. These programs enable students to meet “face to face” in real time with their teachers. This is truly an incredible way to continue the quality education the students have been receiving in the school setting.
Parents have been amazing as we have moved to the Distance Learning platform. Our parents have been the first and primary teacher in their child’s life and have continued to serve in this role throughout this crisis. We know that all families have dreams for their children and are so fortunate to have the partnerships between parents and staff.
The governor's order also directed school districts to make sure our students are receiving meals. I want to let you know that our food service staff have been extremely busy making sure our students are receiving healthy meals during this time of uncertainty. They serve breakfast and lunch to over 700 students each day. We have four satellite locations for meal pick up, and also deliver meals to many students throughout our district.
Our Community Education program is also ensuring that we have day care for our Tier I and Tier 2 state critical workers. These include but are not limited to healthcare workers, medical staff, first responders. We serve 18 students of Tier I families and three students of Tier 2 families.
This is a very uncertain time and many people in our community are fearful. I believe that we can get through this crisis as we continue to work together. Remember to look for the good in everyday and remind each other there is HOPE.
We can do this!