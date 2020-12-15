Play. It is one of the most important elements in our mental health, behind connection and a sense of feeling loved.
The research shows us that play is critical for children for many reasons, one of them is mental health and well being. The same is true for adults. Relaxation and physical activity associated with play is so important. Right now as we are hunkered down, distancing ourselves, and trying not to think non-stop about COVID-related issues, play is so necessary!
As of this writing, the weather has been an added gift, giving us access to Creation and its cleansing balm and the opportunity for outdoor play. We are so blessed in Litchfield to have access to many parks and trails. One of my family’s favorite is Youngstrom Woods, which is maintained by our amazing city crew! Those dedicated workers keep the trails accessible so that we can enjoy the sights and smells of the woods! The address for Youngstrom Woods is 60080 230th Street. Just a couple of miles southwest, just off Highway 1 before Nelson Farm.
Chad Benson, Litchfield Public Works supervisor, mentioned that the outdoor rinks will be opening soon. Right now the two by the Civic Arena will be open. So get those skates out and ready! It might just be the year for new skates for Christmas for the littles in your life.
The Community Build park at Lake Ripley is fun in any weather as is the trail around the lake. And let’s not forget the Bike Trail around town, this mild weather does make it possible for biking still.
In this discussion of play, let’s not forget the indoor kind! Have you ever had a snowsock fight with your kids? Roll up those socks and battle it out, it is as fun as a snowball fight but less painful! And if your family hasn’t discovered puzzling yet, this might be the year! With puzzles made in sizes for all ages from just a few pieces to thousands, it is a great way to spend time side by side with your loved ones (also known in some cases as quarantine mates). Even for those of us who live alone, an interesting puzzle or a couple of rounds of solitaire can help pass time enjoyably!
I love all kinds of games! Card games, board games, on-line games! I’m always looking for the time and someone to play games with. I would encourage you and your family to rediscover the joy of games. I was in the Now and Again shop recently and noticed there are quite a few games in there at reasonable prices.
All this to say, Play, so necessary and so vital to get through this unprecedented time. So until we can be together more socially, I hope you will find more ways to PLAY!
Give us a call at 320-693-2354 if you are interested in helping start a game and puzzle exchange, or find us on line at litchfieldcommunityed.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Happy Playing!