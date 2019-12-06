By now you have discovered your Winter/Spring Brochure in your mailbox. Janaye Prieve has worked hard to plan many amazing opportunities for you and your family. Emily Bratz has been by her side helping proof and edit as needed.
They wanted me to tell you of the opportunities that are happening in January right away. These fun additions to winter can be easily missed with the business of the holiday season, so don’t let them slip away.
Knitting Basics for ages 8-adult starts on Jan. 7 with a Dec. 30 deadline. From the class description this class sounds like beginners and those who would like to be reminded of the basics will gain knowledge and skills to begin a lifetime of knitting enjoyment.
Speaking of beginners, if you are interested in learning to sew, we have a one-time sewing class on Jan. 11. This class will cover machine basics as, well as reading a pattern to make a reversible market tote.
Guitar lessons start Jan. 2 and will also help beginners in mastering the joy of playing guitar or other stringed instruments. Dave Stottrup is once again helping students of all ages get started so that by the time the session is done, with some practice time between sessions, you will be on your way to playing by ear or with written music.
We are excited that the Farm Girl Fresh proprietors will be leading an Instant Pot cooking class called Incorporating Healthy Herbs in Instant Pot Cooking on Monday, Jan. 13. They will be educating us on growing, preserving and preparing healthy foods. You will leave with a free instant pot recipe bundle.
Natural Pet Health class is Feb. 4 and will help pet owners understand the importance of using health solutions to address problems your pets might have, such as skin issues, digestive disorders, emotional conditions, dental care and more.
Please remember that all classes have registration deadlines. Those deadlines let us know class participation numbers as well as help the instructor know how to plan. Also we do have to cancel if numbers are low, so your registration done in a timely manner might be the one that keeps your class from being canceled.
To register for these and all the exciting activities call 320-693-2354, stop in at 307 E. Sixth St., or register online at www.litchfieldcommunityed.com.
Enjoy!