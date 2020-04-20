Like all schools everywhere, distance learning has become a part of academic life at the School of St. Philip. Since March 16, our students have spent their days at home. After two weeks of preparation and training for this new undertaking, our teachers accepted the exciting, yet intimidating, challenge.
We are now in Week 4 of distance learning and have settled into a comfortable routine. From Day 1, our school held two primary objectives:
meet our academic standards through meaningful learning plans, and
maintain solid relationships with students, faculty, and families.
We chose several methods for meeting these goals.
Community is everything for us at the School of St. Philip. We gather daily around the flag for the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of prayer. We eat lunch together, play at recess together, gather regularly for prayer and activities. Retreat days, fundraising, and service events draw us closer still and engage families.
So how does “community” look with stay-at-home orders? Simply put, it is still there — it just looks different. Our teachers gather frequently, even daily, with their students using Zoom conferencing. This allows time for prayer, stories, and informal chatting. Many parents say this time with their classes is the highlight of their days. It is the primary way their children reconnect with friends — which is at least as important as any academic content scheduled for the day.
The daily meetings, whether whole-class or one-on-ones, are subtle reminders to our students that they matter. Our teachers care about each of them individually and want the best for them. Using video conferencing allows the teachers to assess progress, answer questions and support learning in so many ways.
We have also established Friday Pick-up/Drop-off Days. Each week parents stop in to submit work and pick up new materials. This allows teachers to plan activities to be done “off-line” with family members. Our STEM lessons are some such lessons, giving students an opportunity to take a break from the computer and developing creativity, problem-solving, and scientific process skills. Additionally, our students continue using many of our school curriculum resources, and parents are provided with all that is needed to assist with instruction.
So much of quarantine is filled with “We Can’ts,” but I prefer that we use this as an opportunity to think about what “We Can” do. We can pray, even have retreat days, at home. We can use technology to learn and meet standards. We can remain connected to each other through online meetings. We can engage in physical education and music activities — and so can our families! We can continue to be family and grow relationships — even in challenging times.