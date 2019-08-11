August! Wow, here it is, the offical (OK, for me) last month of summer! If you are like me you are trying to pack those last few summer activities into these weeks before the official first day of school. Hopefully for many of you these will be days filled with fun, family and friends.
Let us add some fun to these fleeting days. Mad Science is coming our way Aug. 21 with Professor Beaker Dude (with a name like that you know she/he is fun!) to bring us the class Sticky Stuff. Yep, that’s right, stick it to the windows, and push the power of tape to the limits in this adhesive hour on things that cling. Build a bond with glue and get attached to Professor Beaker Dude.
How about the State Fair? We are taking a bus on Aug. 26, and for only $20 a rider and the price of admission, there will be no navigating your way, no traffic hassles and no long walks to and from expensive parking. The coach bus is for all ages, so if you are a first timer or looking for a fun day for you and your kiddos, join us.
By now you have the Fall Brochure in your hands and are looking at all the activities that have been planned for this coming fall. Don’t forget to pay attention to deadlines. We use those dates to help instructors get ready for participants. Also, often times people wait to register and the class fills and they or their children miss out or have to take their chances of getting in from the waiting list. If costs keep you from registering your children, remember, because of our generous community, we have a scholarship fund. Please call us for more information or to see how we can help you.
Some of the activities are early in September and you might miss them. We have a new Tai Chi class from a community member who has become a new instructor for us. That starts on Sept. 3. And maybe you have heard of Ring the Bell Fitness but haven’t tried it yet. Well, maybe this fall is the time as a new session begins on Sept. 4.
Another popular activity that has a new beginning session is PickleBall. Although not a new sport, it is all the rage across the nation and has taken off here in Litchfield. For all activities you can register online at www.litchfieldcommunityed.com, by calling 320-693-2354 or stopping in at 307 E. Seventh St., in Litchfield.
Enjoy these last days of Summer!