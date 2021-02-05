Happy Valentine's Day! I hope your life is filled with love from many sources! We have some things happening at Community Education that you are going to fall in love with!
One thing we have come to love is our youth theater production and it is back for this year! We are going to produce "Frozen Jr." Yes! It’s true! We will get to complete the work that was started last spring! Director Heidi Thoma tells us that there is room for more students grades 3-12 to join in the fun. It all begins with a parent meeting at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16. So whether your student began with us last year or they are starting new this year, they will need to secure their spot by registering.
For the littles in your life that you love, we have Come & Play dates in our ECFE program both mornings and evenings. These free, fun dates will be filled with the activities and interactions with teachers that families have come to love. Evening dates are Feb. 16 and 23, and mornings are Feb. 18 and 25.
Maybe you or yours are looking for a new hobby to fall in love with. Well, I have a few suggestions! Beginning Guitar lessons from the comfort of your own home starts March 10. You have plenty of time to pick out that guitar and get ready to make this dream come true.
For the engineers among us, we have two offerings. Watts Up begins Feb. 25 and is a virtual class about everything electricity. And for those computer coder wannabes, there is a Video Gaming Coding class (virtual of course!) that begins on March 10.
If those aren’t enough, we have more to love. Our second round of Online Magic classes start Feb. 18. This popular class is for seven- to 11-year-olds. And speaking of magic, online Chess classes for beginners start March 11 for would-be players ages 6-12. And crafters don’t feel left out! We have a Bracelet Making class on March 5 that can be taken in person or virtually!
Dancin' Dragons, our community dance program is starting back up on March 1. We are so excited to get this much loved program up and running again!
So you see, there is much to love at Community Education. We encourage you to check out our Facebook page often because the offerings are changing each week as our instructors begin to fit us into their schedules once again. Remember you can find us at www.litchfieldcommunityed.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and by calling us at 320-693-2354.