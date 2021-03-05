Welcome to March! I love the month that has been described as both a Lion and a Lamb, (two of my favorite allegorical animals), but true to Minnesota winter, they don’t cooperate and follow the saying “in like a lion, out like a lamb.” It feels more like a tag team wrestling match, some days roaring and ferocious like a lion and some days meek and mild like a lamb!
But with March comes the task of planning summer activities here at Community Education. So if you have a class or activity you would like to help us offer this summer, give us a call today and we will help get that going!
But here in March we have some great offerings for learners of all ages! I’ll start with the youngest among us! We have three March Come & Play dates for young children and their adults. These fun gatherings are free and we offer them in the evening and during the day.
March is the time to get your spot in our next session of in-person ECFE classes! You won’t want to miss out on the fun as you and your child gather with other children and their adults for fun and fellowship! Give us a call (320-693-2354) or visit the website Litchfieldcommunityed.com for more information!
March is the time to organize your schedule for April, so for school-aged children we have a couple of fun activities. In-person Spring Fun on April 15 is a step-by-step painting class for students ages 6-12. This after-school class will satisfy the urge to be creative for participants. Charity Ross is offering another in-person “Fondant Cake Decorating” class April 10. The cake theme will be “Fishing.” This class has become very popular so it would be wise to sign up now, in March.
For adult creative needs, the “Fondant Cake Decorating” class on April 10 is for older students too. And for those of us who are working at getting our ducks in a row for retirement and beyond, we have two March sign-ups being offered, both virtually and in person. “Keys to Retiring Fearlessly” is in-person April 13 and virtual is April 15. The class “Estate Planning Basics” is being offered both in-person (April 20) and virtual (April 22), so be sure and secure your spot.
No matter what kind of day it is, lionish or lambish, you can always reach us at 320-693-2354, litchfieldcommunityed.com, Facebook, instagram, and twitter!