Happy spring! I think I can safely say that! As I look at the forecast I see that by the time this is printed we will have highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s! My plants will be so happy!
We are so excited around here because by now you have received the Summer program guide. Janaye Prieve worked very hard to gather the many instructors who will be offering amazing opportunities again for Summer 2021. There is so much to enjoy, each page looks like a celebration. We did it. We made it through summer 2020 and are in action again.
Speaking of plants …. we have a slew of virtual classes all about native plants. Dates and names of the classes are: April 27-Native Plants for Small Spaces and Containers; May 4-Native Plants for Shade and Woodlands; May 6, Native Plants for Sun and Sand; May 11, Native Plants for Wet Ground. Call to register today and have happy plants around you.
Summer can still mean math and reading skill building for your students grades kindergarten to eighth grade. We have offered the GRASP program to families for years and have found that many families like it so much that they secure it for their students, year after year. GRASP offers a hard copy format for students k-3rd grade and either hard copy or online for students grades 4-8.
Community Education is offering lifeguard training starting May 15. Lifeguard certification is a great training that will allow for pool employment now and into the future. We are always looking for lifeguards and will need several for this upcoming swim lesson season. Right now we are offering financial assistance to students to help cover the cost of the training if they agree to join our summer pool staff. Have your student reserve their spot before they are all filled.
And lastly I wanted to give you a “Save the Date” for our Early Childhood Program's upcoming celebration. We will have an end-of-the-school-year party for all families with young children on Tuesday, May 25 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Wagner Education Building playground. We are having a Vehicle Fair, which means we are inviting all kinds of cool vehicles and modes of transportation for you and your children to see up close and personal! Please join us for a free, fun evening of celebration.
Remember you can find us on the web at www.litchfieldcommunityed.com, twitter, facebook, and instagram and at the WEB (Wagner Education Building) at 307 E. Sixth St., or by calling 320-693-2354. While you are enjoying the beautiful temperatures, remember summer follows spring and it will be here before we know it!!