Just today I heard of the monster walleye that a local dad and his three little ones caught on our own Lake Ripley. For us fair weather fisherpeople, it is hard to imagine getting something that big through a hole in the ice. In fact, it only makes us long for the days when the water is in liquid form and the summer sun is shining down on us. But could be that your young fisherperson loves fishing in any weather. Anglers Club might be just for them. We are taking registrations for a Feb. 11 start to the training season, because all too soon the ice will melt and it will be time to catch walleye the regular way.
Thursday, Feb. 13, we will hold the class, For the Love of Pizza, right after school from 3:30-5 p.m. for students in grades first through fourth. Chris Schlueter will be helping students create a special Valentine meal for their families to include a sweet treat for dessert. Schlueter brings lots of great experience to us as a Master Gardener and host of HCVN’s “Cooking in the Country with Chris."
New to Litchfield Community Education is the Chung Robotics Workshop for ages 7-18, Saturdays from Feb. 15 to March 7. Students will gain experience in building autonomous and remote controlled rover robots that can accomplish tasks in the Lunar Mission map. The class encourages efficient building and promotes critical thinking. All robotics equipment is provided and no prior experience is necessary. Class sizes are kept small and focused.
Presidents day is coming up on Feb. 17, which means an opportunity for your student to take in a recreational activity. We have a trip to St Cloud’s Airmaxx as a great way to spend the day. The day will be hosted by our Program Coordinator Janaye Prieve. She says, “for two hours you will be able to jump on the massive trampoline, play dodgeball on a separate trampoline court, and jump into the foam pit! Upon returning to the WEB, we will play in the gym and end the day with a snack and a movie on the big screen.” Don’t delay, sign your student up today!
Winter Gymnastics and Dance will begin Feb. 18 and 20. Classes are filling up, so call today to register your students. Registrations can be done on the web at www.litchfieldcommunityed.com, by calling 320-693-2354 or by visiting us at 307 E. Sixth St.