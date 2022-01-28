Although it may be chilly outside, Litchfield Community Education has plenty of opportunities for you to stay warm. We truly do have something for everyone!
If your New Year’s resolution is to get fit, step up your workout routine with Step Aerobics! Melissa Lolley leads you in this strength building, high-intensity cardio exercise that doesn’t put stress on your joints. Sessions are monthly!
Walking Club is back! Bring your walking routine indoors and check out the newly renovated Lake Ripley Elementary school. Stop by to pick up your walking pass.
We are working in partnership with The Arthritis Foundation and local volunteers to bring a couple exercise opportunities to the Litchfield area. Call toward the end of February for more information.
The Hwy 12 Trippers are headed to the Old Log Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 17! What could go wrong? Nothing on our end of things, but everything goes wrong in the theater troupe's performance of “The Play that Goes Wrong." This classic murder mystery will have you laughing the entire time. Call for availability.
Get the kids moving! Dancin’ Dragons for ages 3 to grade 6 is back, and it starts soon. Assistant Dragon Dance Team coach Ashley Alsleben creates fun, unique dances that are showcased for family and friends at the end of the season.
If you have a swimmer who’s looking to take the next step, we are offering Lifeguard Certification. Not only is lifeguarding a great job, it helps enhance other life skills. As an added bonus, we will offset the cost of certification if you commit to working for us! Registration deadline is March 4.
Our world is undeniably digital. If you are a first-time computer user or have little experience, clear your Friday mornings starting Feb. 18 for “Navigating the World Wide Web." Class will focus on web browsers, search skills, and useful websites. From there you can move on to “Introduction to Email” on March 11. Accessible anywhere at any time, set up your own email address and explore the world of electronic mail.
This is a just a little of what we have to offer the community. We are always looking for new ideas and instructors. For all things Community Ed, find us at litchfieldcommunityed.com, on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and by calling us at (320) 693-2354.